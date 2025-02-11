Skip to content
US Treasury Secretary to visit Ukraine this week for talks on critical minerals deal, Bloomberg reports

by Kateryna Hodunova February 11, 2025 6:02 PM 1 min read
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during an interview at the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Feb. 6, 2025. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will visit Ukraine this week to discuss a potential deal between Kyiv and Washington on critical minerals, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 11, citing undisclosed sources.

In recent days, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that new aid shipments could depend on trade deals the U.S. negotiates with Ukraine. On Feb. 3, Trump said he wanted to provide Ukraine with weapons and aid in exchange for "rare earths and other things."

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is open to an arrangement that would grant U.S. companies access to Ukraine's rare earth mineral reserves in exchange for continued support from Washington.

Bessent will be the first representative of the new U.S. administration after Trump's return to the White House.

Zelensky previously announced that some high-profile people from Trump's team would visit Ukraine this week before the Munich Security Conference, which starts on Feb. 14.

The Presidential Office also said previously that Ukraine is preparing to host Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, in February.

According to sources in Ukraine's President's Office, cited by RBC-Ukraine, Kellogg will visit Ukraine on Feb. 20 after the Munich Security Conference.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
2:22 PM

Russia records worst-ever ranking in key corruption index.

Transparency International highlighted that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has further entrenched authoritarianism, with the Kremlin suppressing dissent, redirecting resources to its military agenda, and eliminating independent voices.
