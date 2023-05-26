Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
US Treasury sanctions head of Wagner operations in Mali

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 5:05 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Treasury announced on May 25 that it had sanctioned Ivan Maslov, the head of operations in Mali for Russia's Wagner mercenary group.

According to the press release, "the Wagner Group may be attempting to obscure its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine, including by working through Mali and other countries where it has a foothold."

Maslov has worked "in close coordination" with Malian government officials to secure accommodations for Wagner mercenaries prior to their deployment in Mali, as well as arranged meetings between Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and government officials from several African nations.

Additionally, Maslov has overseen Wagner's interests in extracting natural resources, the U.S. Treasury said.

The U.S. has previously accused Wagner mercenaries of exploiting natural resources in the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan, and elsewhere to fund its role in the war against Ukraine.

On Feb. 21, the Financial Times also reported that Prigozhin earned $250 million in assets over the past four years from oil, gas, diamond, and gold mining in countries such as Sudan and Syria.

Any of Maslov's assets located within the U.S., whether they are owned directly or indirectly, are now blocked as a result of the sanctions.

Prigozhin and his closest family members have already been put under financial sanctions by a number of countries, including the U.S. and Ukraine in 2022 and the U.K. in 2020.

Army of hired guns: How Russia’s ‘PMCs’ are becoming the main invasion force
Private armies are illegal in Russia, so naturally, Moscow has been using them for decades. Now, it’s making them the main invasion force. The rate at which Russia creates new private military company-like units sped up after 2014 but it really took off during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine,
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
