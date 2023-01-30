Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
US Transportation Command: Over 60 Bradley fighting vehicles en route to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2023 1:50 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Transportation Command reported on Jan. 30 that they are delivering the first shipment of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of the United States $2.85 billion military aid agreement announced earlier this year.

The shipment — containing more than 60 Bradleys — left the city of North Charleston, South Carolina, last week, and will provide the Ukrainian forces with additional offensive and defensive capabilities.

"The Bradley is a very powerful vehicle that we are providing to the Ukrainians,” Army Lt. Col. Rebecca D’Angelo, 841st Transportation Battalion commander, was quoted as saying. “This is going to hopefully enhance their capabilities to provide forward advancement in the battlefield and regain lost grounds, by having equipment that matches or exceeds what the Russians have.”

Ukraine should receive a total of 109 Bradleys, which are highly-mobile tracked vehicles for transporting and providing covering fire to infantry. They are armed with a 25mm autocannon and TOW anti-tank missiles.

Along with the 60 Bradleys, the Biden Administration has announced an additional $2.5 billion in security assistance, comprising more fighting vehicles, ammunition, missiles, and Stryker armored personnel carriers. This brings the total U.S. contribution to the effort to $27.1 billion since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Bradley infantry fighting vehicles confirmed in "largest yet" US military aid package for Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
