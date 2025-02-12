Skip to content
US to release Russian citizen in exchange for Fogel 'in coming days,' Kremlin claims

by Martin Fornusek February 12, 2025 2:55 PM 2 min read
US schoolteacher Marc Fogel, who had been detained in Russia, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US.., on Feb. 11, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Washington agreed to release a Russian national held in a U.S. prison after Moscow freed American citizen Marc Fogel, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the pro-state Russian news agency Interfax reported on Feb. 12.

"A Russian citizen will return to Russia in the coming days," Peskov said without revealing his identity.

Fogel, a schoolteacher detained at a Russian airport in 2021 for possessing medical marijuana, was flown out of Russia on Feb. 11 by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff.

Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for agreeing to the deal and called it a step toward brokering a peace deal in Ukraine. The U.S. president did not reveal what Moscow would receive in return, saying only that the Russian side did not ask for "much."

When asked by a journalist whether the Russian citizen involved in the exchange is Alexander Vinnik, a suspected cybercriminal detained in Greece in 2017, Peskov declined to confirm and said the name would be announced once the individual was in Russia.

The Kremlin's spokesperson did not provide further details about the talks between Washington and Moscow but noted that the contacts have intensified over the past few days.

The U.S. and Russia have carried out a number of prisoner exchanges over the past few years, with the most notable one taking place in August 2024.

At the time, the Biden administration negotiated the release of U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich, ex-Marine Paul Whelan, and a number of Russian opposition figures in exchange for spies, assassins, and cyber-criminals held in the West.

‘People were killed inside Presidential Office’ — Zelensky comments on Russia’s assassination attempts in 2022
An attempt to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky at the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 resulted in people being killed inside the Presidential Office, Zelensky said in a segment of an interview with The Guardian published on Feb. 12.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
