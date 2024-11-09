US to deliver over 500 interceptors for Patriot, NASAMS systems to Ukraine, WSJ reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden administration will rush the delivery of over 500 interceptor missiles for the Patriot and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile (NASAMS) systems to Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Nov. 9, citing a senior administration official.

The deliveries come as the Biden administration is planning to rush the delivery of the remaining approximately $7 billion in military aid to Ukraine ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in January 2025.

The weapons, which are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, should meet the demand for Ukraine air defense needs for the remainder of 2024, the official said.

No details were provided as to how many of each interceptor missile would be provided.

Two administration officials told Politico on Nov. 7 that the White House plans to expedite the weapons delivery amid concerns that a future Trump administration would halt weapons shipments before they reach Kyiv.

Trump has repeatedly said that he would end the war within "24 hours" and get the U.S. "out" of Ukraine — a plan that may involve ceding Ukrainian territory and creating autonomous regions in the east, according to reporting in October.

In June, two top advisors to Trump proposed a plan that would cease military aid to Ukraine unless it agrees to hold peace negotiations with Russia, Reuters reported, citing the advisors, retired General Keith Kellogg and Fred Fleit.

Despite President Biden's ability to deliver existing weapons stocks through presidential drawdown authority, White House officials are concerned that the delivery of the large amount of weaponry may take months to reach Ukraine — well past Trump's inauguration into office.

In addition to the interceptors, a Pentagon official said on Nov. 8 that the White House was preparing to send "a small number of contractors" to maintain F-16 fighter jets as well as other air defense systems. The White House previously rejected the plan as late as August but has changed course amid an increase in inoperable and unserviceable weaponry.

"Ensuring these weapon systems remain mission capable is critical for Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression," a statement by the Pentagon read.

Mont recently on Oct. 16, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the latest $425 million in new security assistance for Ukraine during a phone call with Zelensky.



















