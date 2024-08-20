US support to Ukraine ongoing amid Kursk Oblast incursion, Pentagon says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States will continue to support Ukraine as its troops advance in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters on Aug. 19.

Ukraine has captured over 90 settlements in Kursk Oblast since launching its surprise cross-border offensive on Aug. 6.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov have "discussed ongoing support from allies and partners in helping meet Ukraine's urgent military requirements," Singh said.

Austin "reiterated U.S. support for Ukraine" in talks with Umerov and said the defense chiefs will remain in close contact, according to Singh.

Singh also said the U.S. has no plans to interrupt security assistance to Ukraine.

"Presidential drawdown packages are going to continue," she said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 19 that Kyiv did not disclose its plans to enter Kursk Oblast prior to the incursion because of Western allies' fears of Russian "red lines."

Zelensky called on Western partners to be "in sync" with Ukraine in their determination to force Russia to a just peace.

Rather than capturing Russian territory, Ukraine's statet aim with the incursion is to protect Ukrainian lives by preventing cross-border attacks and diverting Russian reinforcements from the front lines.

Singh confirmed on Aug. 19 that Russian troops were moving in Ukraine, but did not provide details.

"I couldn't tell you exactly where they're pulling their forces from," she said.