US support to Ukraine ongoing amid Kursk Oblast incursion, Pentagon says

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 20, 2024 6:01 AM 2 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (L) and Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during the 20th Ramstein-format meeting in Germany on March 19, 2024. (Rustem Umerov/Facebook)
The United States will continue to support Ukraine as its troops advance in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters on Aug. 19.

Ukraine has captured over 90 settlements in Kursk Oblast since launching its surprise cross-border offensive on Aug. 6.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov have "discussed ongoing support from allies and partners in helping meet Ukraine's urgent military requirements," Singh said.

Austin "reiterated U.S. support for Ukraine" in talks with Umerov and said the defense chiefs will remain in close contact, according to Singh.

Singh also said the U.S. has no plans to interrupt security assistance to Ukraine.

"Presidential drawdown packages are going to continue," she said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 19 that Kyiv did not disclose its plans to enter Kursk Oblast prior to the incursion because of Western allies' fears of Russian "red lines."

Zelensky called on Western partners to be "in sync" with Ukraine in their determination to force Russia to a just peace.

Rather than capturing Russian territory, Ukraine's statet aim with the incursion is to protect Ukrainian lives by preventing cross-border attacks and diverting Russian reinforcements from the front lines.

Singh confirmed on Aug. 19 that Russian troops were moving in Ukraine, but did not provide details.

"I couldn't tell you exactly where they're pulling their forces from," she said.

As Ukraine’s Kursk incursion wins US support, will fears of Russian escalation fade?
Russia has a “real dilemma,” U.S. President Joe Biden said on Aug. 13, seven days after Ukrainian forces launched a surprise cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast. On the defensive side of the full-scale war for the first time, Moscow is in an unexpected bind. “It’s creating a real dilemma
The Kyiv IndependentOwen Racer
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

1:57 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast injures 4.

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 19, injuring four civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 69 separate attacks on the region.
10:16 AM  (Updated: )

Kyiv confirms Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit will take place on Aug. 23, Ukraine's Presidential Office said. The visit, which was first announced by Indian media in July, will be the first Indian prime minister's trip to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations between the two nations.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.