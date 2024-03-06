US State Department to impose new sanctions on Wagner, Russian air force

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. State Department will impose new sanctions on Russian organizations and individuals who engage in arms trade with North Korea and Iran, according to a draft of the announcement released on March 5.

The Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSA) authorizes the U.S. to sanction foreign entities who engage in proliferation activities with those countries.

The document lists sanctions against the Wagner Group, Russian citizen Pavel Shevelin, Russian manufacturer LLC Eltekhnord, the Russian Aerospace Forces, and the North Korean citizen Rim Yong Hyok. The sanctions also extend to any sub-unit, successor, or subsidiary of the above entities.

The restrictions went into effect on Feb. 27, and the official sanctions notice will be published March 6.

Since last fall, North Korea has reportedly provided Russia with extensive weapons supplies, including artillery shells and ballistic missiles. Western and Ukrainian officials have confirmed their use in Ukraine.

Russian troops have so far launched over 20 North Korean missiles at Ukraine, killing at least 24 civilians and injuring over 100, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Feb. 22.

A North Korean ballistic missile fired into Ukraine by the Russian military last month contained hundreds of components produced by companies in the U.S. and Europe, the Conflict Armament Research (CAR) organization said in its February report.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Feb. 23 a new round of sanctions targeting 500 entities in Russia ahead of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion and following the death of Alexei Navalny.