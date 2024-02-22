Biden says US will impose sanctions against Putin for Navalny death

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Feb. 22 he will announce sanctions against Russian leader Vladimir Putin in response to the death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

Biden made the announcement following his meeting in California with Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, and their daughter Daria, CNN reported.

"I had the honor of meeting with his wife and daughter and to state the obvious he was a man of incredible courage," Biden said. "We're going to announce sanctions against Putin, who is responsible for his death, tomorrow."

Navalny, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's main political opponent, died on Feb. 16 in a penal colony in the town of Kharp, Yamal Nenets Autonomous District. He had been convicted in several fabricated criminal cases as part of the Kremlin's crackdown on dissent.

Leaders around the world have blamed Putin for his death. Opinions differ on whether his death was caused by the harsh prison conditions or was an intentional murder.

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, characterized the sanctions as a comprehensive measure designed to strangle the Russian military apparatus.

"Our sanctions will align with previous actions while also addressing specific measures related to the death of Alexei Navalny," Miller said on Feb. 21, emphasizing the targeted nature of the punitive measures.

The European Union demanded on Feb. 19 that Russia allow "an independent and transparent international investigation" into the death of Navalny.