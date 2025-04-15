Russia sees no 'clear outlines' yet of agreement with US on war in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin sees no “clear outlines” of an agreement with the United States on the war in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 15, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Peskov’s remarks follow a meeting between U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on April 11.

After the meeting, Witkoff described the talks as productive, claiming Putin expressed a desire for a “permanent peace.” He also said discussions focused on a potential peace deal involving the status of “five territories.”

Peskov called the recent talks — including Witkoff’s meeting with Putin — “positive and useful.”

"We are very, very positive about the constructive and meaningful contacts that have taken place," Peskov said, adding that both parties have the political will to reach an agreement.

"I would like to hope for the best that this work will have positive results. At this point, we wouldn't be able to say for sure about any timeframe," he said.

According to Reuters, Witkoff told U.S. President Donald Trump that granting Russia "ownership" of four partially occupied Ukrainian regions – the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts – would be the quickest path to achieving a ceasefire.

The proposal reportedly followed a separate meeting Witkoff held with Russian Direct Investment Fund chief and Putin's negotiator Kirill Dmitriev in Washington earlier in April.

Witkoff has drawn criticism for echoing Kremlin narratives regarding Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukrainian territory.

Since taking office in January, the Trump administration has adopted a more amicable stance toward Russia, resuming direct diplomatic contact with Moscow while signaling a reduced commitment to Ukraine's security.