US bypasses Congress to help Israel in contrast with Ukraine aid

by Asami Terajima and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 10, 2023 1:21 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. government has used emergency powers to sell $106.5 million worth of tank shells to Israel, skipping the usual congressional review to deliver the aid immediately, the Pentagon said on Dec. 9.

The emergency measure, used by President Joe Biden's administration to bypass Congress, comes amid more reports that the U.S. could be running out of funds to help Ukraine.

The $106.5 million sale is part of a bigger aid package for Israel, which is worth $500 million and includes 45,000 shells for Israel's Merkava tanks.

"Israel will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense," the Pentagon said.

The U.S. has moved quickly to help Israel in contrast to the slow decision-making pace for Ukraine's military aid. The White House has warned that the funds to assist Ukraine will be exhausted in the coming weeks unless Congress takes prompt action.

On Dec. 6, Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked a funding bill that included aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Republicans argued that the foreign aid legislation must be paired with significant domestic border security reforms, and they did not deem the current bill satisfactory. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer offered Senate Republicans the opportunity to propose an amendment to the bill, but no action has been taken yet.

In a blunt statement, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in early November that the delivery of artillery shells to Ukraine from Western allies had decreased since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

In particular, supplies of the much-needed 155mm artillery shells have "really slowed down," he said.

Earlier in December, Zelensky canceled his video address to U.S. senators scheduled for Dec. 5, the New York Times reported.

So far, the U.S. has provided roughly $44 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Poll: Nearly 50% of Republicans think US provides too much aid to Ukraine
As with other polls gauging Americans’ support for Ukraine, there was a significant partisan divide. Only 16% of Democrats thought the U.S. was providing too much aid, while 39% thought it was about right, and 24% said it was not enough.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Asami Terajima, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

4:18 PM

Official: Over 25 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity.

"These are not combatants, these are journalists who were doing their job, and according to the civilized rules of warfare, should not have been captured in principle, but the fact is the fact. We understand how uncivilized Russia has trampled on any human rights," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech.
3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
