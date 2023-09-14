Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US sends monitors to Ukraine to track military aid

by Abbey Fenbert September 14, 2023 5:49 AM 1 min read
Protesters call on the U.S. government to send military aid to Ukraine at a demonstration in New York City in July, 2023. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is sending personnel to Kyiv to evaluate the use of American military aid, the U.S. Defense Department Inspector General's Office said in a report released on Sept. 13.

According to the report, a senior official from the Inspector General's Office is already working with U.S. and Ukrainian team members at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv on evaluation and oversight.

"Additional personnel will be posted shortly to facilitate our programmatic reviews and investigative work," the report said.

The Defense Department Inspector General's Office is an independent agency responsible for providing oversight on Pentagon programs and operations.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

An October 2022 inspector general's report obtained by CNN described challenges to the Defense Department's efforts to monitor security assistance and weapons transfers, including the "inability of [Defense Department] personnel to visit areas where equipment provided to Ukraine was being used or stored."

The announcement of the new monitoring team comes as the Biden administration is petitioning the U.S. legislature for $24 billion in additional security and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

Some representatives from the conservative U.S. Republican party have called for more oversight on Ukraine spending. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has likewise criticized the administration's support for Ukraine amid Russia's full-scale war.

Trump plans to seek re-election in the 2024 U.S. presidential race.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.