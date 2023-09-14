US sends monitors to Ukraine to track military aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is sending personnel to Kyiv to evaluate the use of American military aid, the U.S. Defense Department Inspector General's Office said in a report released on Sept. 13.

According to the report, a senior official from the Inspector General's Office is already working with U.S. and Ukrainian team members at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv on evaluation and oversight.

"Additional personnel will be posted shortly to facilitate our programmatic reviews and investigative work," the report said.

The Defense Department Inspector General's Office is an independent agency responsible for providing oversight on Pentagon programs and operations.

An October 2022 inspector general's report obtained by CNN described challenges to the Defense Department's efforts to monitor security assistance and weapons transfers, including the "inability of [Defense Department] personnel to visit areas where equipment provided to Ukraine was being used or stored."

The announcement of the new monitoring team comes as the Biden administration is petitioning the U.S. legislature for $24 billion in additional security and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

Some representatives from the conservative U.S. Republican party have called for more oversight on Ukraine spending. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has likewise criticized the administration's support for Ukraine amid Russia's full-scale war.

Trump plans to seek re-election in the 2024 U.S. presidential race.