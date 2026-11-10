US Senator tells incoming Congress not to give up on Ukraine, supply air defense

Outgoing Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin on Nov. 10 called on the incoming U.S. Congress not to give up on Ukraine and to help restock its air defenses as Russia continues deadly attacks.

"So as I wind down my time in Congress, let me implore (U.S. President Donald Trump) and this new Congress, don't give up on Ukraine. We must help it restock its air defenses and make sure bipartisan appropriated funds are finally delivered instead of being delayed," he said.

Durbin condemned Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and criticized pressure placed on Ukraine by the U.S. leader.

"The President has rolled out the red carpet for Putin on American soil. He held endless phone calls that led to nowhere. Trump publicly scolded Ukraine for fighting for its life and its existence," Durbin said.

Trump's attempt to sway Putin with money is an effort that is "doomed to fail" and belittles U.S. allies while empowering Russia to help Iran and North Korea, he added.

"Vladimir Putin is a former KGB agent, motivated not by money but by warped historical grievances and perceived slights. He is the same Russian leader who provided targeting information to Iran to destroy American assets and kill American troops," Durbin said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Nov. 3 said that he would need to meet Putin in person to discuss ending Russia's war since the Russian leader would give "another history lecture" if the two spoke over the phone.

On Oct. 27, Putin reportedly delivered a lengthy lecture on medieval Slavic history to Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store during a phone call, with little mention of an immediate ceasefire, according to the Financial Times.

"Attempts to pacify Putin are both fantasy and folly by an American president who seems forever enamored by this autocratic Russian leader who is endlessly playing President Trump for a fool," Durbin said.

"We need to pick sides in the Ukrainian war, and there's only one side that is consistent with America's values, and that's the side of the Ukrainian people," he said

Durbin served five terms as a senator in Illinois and will retire in January 2027 following the U.S. Midterm elections on Nov. 3.

On Nov. 7, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said that he would introduce legislation supporting Ukraine, called on Washington to assign new negotiators to peace talks, and urged Congress to impose public interest controls on Starlink and Starshield.