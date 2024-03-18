Skip to content
News Feed, United States, US Senate, Republican Party, Kyiv, Ukraine
Edit post

US Senator Lindsay Graham arrives in Kyiv

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 18, 2024 12:59 PM 1 min read
U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham arrives in Kyiv on March 18, 2024. (U.S. Embassy in Ukraine / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Republican Senator Lindsay Graham arrived in Kyiv, the U.S. Embassy shared on social media on March 18.

"Unwavering US support is critical to Ukraine's success in confronting an illegal full-scale war with Russia," the U.S. Embassy captioned the photo of his arrival by train.

Graham's visit comes as U.S. aid to Ukraine remains delayed. While the Senate approved a $95 billion funding package on Feb. 13 that contained $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, the package still faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Graham voted repeatedly against the $60 billion package, declaring in February that he he talked to Donald Trump, who is "dead set against this package."

Trump "thinks that we should make packages like this a loan, not a gift," Graham said.

Graham previously visited Kyiv in May 2023, and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Russia’s Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for Graham following his visit.

US Senator Schumer in Lviv: ‘Without aid, Ukraine will lose war, with aid it will win’
Directing his comments to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senator Richard Blumenthal said that the U.S. must “pay now, or pay later.”
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
