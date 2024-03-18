US Senator Lindsay Graham arrives in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Republican Senator Lindsay Graham arrived in Kyiv, the U.S. Embassy shared on social media on March 18.

"Unwavering US support is critical to Ukraine's success in confronting an illegal full-scale war with Russia," the U.S. Embassy captioned the photo of his arrival by train.

Graham's visit comes as U.S. aid to Ukraine remains delayed. While the Senate approved a $95 billion funding package on Feb. 13 that contained $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, the package still faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Graham voted repeatedly against the $60 billion package, declaring in February that he he talked to Donald Trump, who is "dead set against this package."

Trump "thinks that we should make packages like this a loan, not a gift," Graham said.

Graham previously visited Kyiv in May 2023, and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Russia’s Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for Graham following his visit.