US House members express 'overwhelming' support for Ukraine aid during visit to Kyiv

Four members of the U.S. House of Representatives arrived in Ukraine on Feb. 9 to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and assure Kyiv of continued support for the country as further military aid remains tied up in Congress.

House intelligence chair Republican Mike Turner of Ohio led the delegation, which also included Republican French Hill of Arkansas and Democrats Jason Crow of Colorado and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia. All four are members of the House intelligence committee.

"We came today so that we can voice to President Zelensky and others that we are seeing that the United States stands in full support of Ukraine and is working diligently in the House of Representatives and the Senate to secure the funding that is necessary in 2024 for the U.S. support for Ukraine and their defense of Russia aggression," Turner said at a news conference in Kyiv.

The U.S. Senate advanced a stripped-down $95 billion foreign aid bill that includes funds for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan without reforms to border policy in a procedural vote on Feb. 8. The Senate is expected to vote on the foreign aid bill later on Feb. 9.

The package contains $60 billion for Ukraine, $14.1 billion in aid to Israel, $9.2 billion in humanitarian assistance, and $4.8 billion to support regional partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

"We are aware of course that the Senate is taking action right now to begin to move another piece of legislation that hopefully can resolve this. These are largely procedural and not substantive debates that are occurring in Congress," Turner said.

"There is overwhelming support in the House of Representatives and in the Senate for support for Ukraine. We certainly look forward to this legislative process being resolved," he said.

"From my perspective, there is no time to lose, not a second to lose," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said at the press conference.

"Ukraine needs our assistance now. And I am personally quite grateful for the support of these members, as well as so many members of Congress."

The four House members met representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR). They were set to meet President Zelensky following the press conference.