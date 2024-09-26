US raises concerns over alleged Russian drone production in China

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to a White House spokesperson, the U.S. expressed deep concern over a report claiming that Russia has established a secret drone production project in China.

A Reuters report suggests that a Chinese company is providing lethal assistance to a U.S.- sanctioned Russian firm, IEMZ Kupol, which is developing drones for use in Ukraine.

A White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson stated there is no indication that the Chinese government was aware of these transactions, but emphasized that China is responsible for ensuring its companies are not involved in providing lethal aid to Russia.

The NSC spokesperson added that China’s efforts to prevent such activities "are clearly not meeting the mark" and that the U.S. may take action against Chinese companies involved.

A NATO spokesperson also commented on the issue via email, stating: "These reports are deeply concerning and Allies are consulting on this matter."

The report also notes that these drones have been delivered to Russia, although China denies knowledge of the project and maintains strict export controls on drones.

China has positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war but has simultaneously deepened economic ties with Moscow and backed the country against Western sanctions.

Beijing has also emerged as one of Russia's leading sources of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense industry.