Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
US Central Command: confiscated Iranian munitions sent to Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller October 4, 2023 9:39 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over a million rounds of 7.62mm ammunition confiscated from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was transferred by the U.S. to Ukraine, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Oct. 4.

The rounds, most commonly used for rifles and machine guns, were seized as part of a civil forfeiture claim against an Iranian shipment headed for Houthi rebels in Yemen. The transfer violated United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216, which aimed to prevent the flow of arms to the war in Yemen.

The CENTCOM press release noted that the U.S. is committed to stopping the illegal shipment of Iranian weapons, and cautioned that "Iran’s support for armed groups threatens international and regional security."

One of Russia's closest remaining allies, Iran has provided a wide variety of military hardware and ammunition to assist Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

Iran has delivered thousands of Shahed-type drones, which Russia has used to attack Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. Members of the Iranian military have also personally assisted Russian forces on the ground as drone instructors, and some have been killed in combat.

The Ukrainian parliament has introduced wide-ranging sanctions against Iran for its complicity in Russia's war.

Author: Nate Ostiller
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
