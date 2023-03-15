Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
US official: 9 countries have already pledged more than 150 tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2023 5:36 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Nine countries have pledged to transfer more than 150 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, according to U.S. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin at the Ramstein format meeting on March 15.

Austin did not name any specific countries, only remarking that the tank coalition "continues to grow."

Poland's Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said on March 9 that 10 more Leopard tanks had been transferred to Ukraine, bringing the total to 14.

German and Portuguese tanks are also expected to arrive in Ukraine by the end of March.

In addition to Leopard 2 tanks, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Feb. 7 during his visit to Kyiv that Ukraine was set to receive over 100 older Leopard 1 tanks from several European countries.

The export license for Leopard 1 tanks was granted by Germany on Feb. 3 and the majority of them will arrive by 2024.

European allies had to receive permission from Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, given that they were manufactured by Germany. Although officials in Berlin initially resisted diplomatic pressure to provide Ukraine with the tanks, they have since taken charge of rallying other allies to contribute to the tank coalition.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
