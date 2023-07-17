Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
USAID chief Samantha Power arrives in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek July 17, 2023 3:32 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Samantha Power, the head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), arrived in Ukraine, as she informed on social media on July 17.

"It's good to be back in Ukraine. Even as the Ukrainian people fight back against Putin's brutality, they are looking to the future – they're innovating, transforming and rebuilding. Follow along the next few days to see how the U.S. is partnering with them to build for the future," Power tweeted.

The USAID chief will meet Ukraine's government officials to discuss the ongoing partnership with Ukraine, the agency said on its website.

Power is also expected to meet Ukrainian farmers, private sector leaders, members of civil society, energy workers, youth, emergency response teams, and mental health professionals.

"The Administrator (Samantha Power) will also visit USAID partners who deliver vital assistance to those suffering as a result of Russia's aggression, including key examples of USAID's ongoing development work that supports infrastructure and institutions that are critical to Ukraine's future," the agency said.

A former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Power has been appointed as the head of the USAID by the Biden administration on May 3, 2021.

The USAID signed a cooperation agreement with Ukraine in 1992 to help the country's economic, political, and societal development. The agency said it provided Ukraine with $9.88 billion in development and humanitarian assistance since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
