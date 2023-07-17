USAID chief Samantha Power arrives in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Samantha Power, the head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), arrived in Ukraine, as she informed on social media on July 17.

"It's good to be back in Ukraine. Even as the Ukrainian people fight back against Putin's brutality, they are looking to the future – they're innovating, transforming and rebuilding. Follow along the next few days to see how the U.S. is partnering with them to build for the future," Power tweeted.

The USAID chief will meet Ukraine's government officials to discuss the ongoing partnership with Ukraine, the agency said on its website.

Power is also expected to meet Ukrainian farmers, private sector leaders, members of civil society, energy workers, youth, emergency response teams, and mental health professionals.

"The Administrator (Samantha Power) will also visit USAID partners who deliver vital assistance to those suffering as a result of Russia's aggression, including key examples of USAID's ongoing development work that supports infrastructure and institutions that are critical to Ukraine's future," the agency said.

A former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Power has been appointed as the head of the USAID by the Biden administration on May 3, 2021.

The USAID signed a cooperation agreement with Ukraine in 1992 to help the country's economic, political, and societal development. The agency said it provided Ukraine with $9.88 billion in development and humanitarian assistance since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.