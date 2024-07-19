US imposes sanctions against Russian hacktivist group Cyber Army of Russia Reborn

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Treasury Department applied sanctions on July 19 on two members of the Russian hacktivist group Cyber Army of Russia Reborn (CARR), according to the department's statement.

The restrictions were imposed against Yuliya Pankratova and Denis Degtyarenko, the group's leader and a primary hacker, respectively.

"CARR and its members' efforts to target our critical infrastructure represent an unacceptable threat to our citizens and our communities, with potentially dangerous consequences," said Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson.

"The U.S has and will continue to take action, using our full range of tools, to hold accountable these and other individuals for their malicious cyber activities."

Since 2022, the Cyber Army of Russia Reborn has been conducting DDoS attacks in Ukraine and against governments and companies located in countries that have supported Ukraine, the statement read.

At the end of 2023, the Cyber Army of Russia Reborn began attacking the industrial control systems of several critical infrastructure facilities in the U.S. and Europe.

The Russian hacktivist group is responsible for manipulating the equipment of industrial control systems at water supply, hydroelectric, wastewater, and energy facilities, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

The U.S. government systematically identifies and imposes restrictions on Russian cybercriminals.

In May 2024, sanctions were introduced against Dmitry Khoroshev, also known as LockBitSupp, who is the leader of the LockBit group. Earlier, restrictions were imposed on other LockBit members, including Ivan Kondratiev and Artur Sungatov.

LockBit has targeted over 2,500 victims worldwide and is alleged to have received more than $500 million in ransom payments.