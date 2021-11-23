Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, National
Edit post

US imposes new sanctions over Nord Stream 2

by Victoria Petryk November 23, 2021 2:29 AM 1 min read
(Nord Stream 2/Igor Kuznecov)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The latest sanctions target Russian-linked shipping company Transadria Ltd. and its vessel, the Marlin. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the sanctions on Nov. 22, in a report to Congress related to continued actions against the pipeline.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on a total of eight individuals and 17 vessels related to Nord Stream 2. However, Nord Stream 2 AG, the Russian Gazprom-controlled company which owns the pipeline, remains free from U.S. sanctions. President Joe Biden waived them in May, in pursuit of better relations with Germany.

Nord Stream 2 is an undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany that bypasses Ukraine. Once launched, Ukraine may lose up to $2 billion in annual transit fees as well as a deterrent against increased Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, the threat of further aggression is rising as Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s border and inside occupied territories continues. According to Ukraine’s defense ministry, Russia has amassed at least 90,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders. U.S. intelligence has warned that a large-scale invasion of Ukraine is likely in January or February.

In mid-November, Germany suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2. The regulator said that Russian gas monopoly Gazprom had yet to set up an operating subsidiary that complied with German law.

Author: Victoria Petryk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.