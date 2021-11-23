US imposes new sanctions over Nord Stream 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

The latest sanctions target Russian-linked shipping company Transadria Ltd. and its vessel, the Marlin. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the sanctions on Nov. 22, in a report to Congress related to continued actions against the pipeline.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on a total of eight individuals and 17 vessels related to Nord Stream 2. However, Nord Stream 2 AG, the Russian Gazprom-controlled company which owns the pipeline, remains free from U.S. sanctions. President Joe Biden waived them in May, in pursuit of better relations with Germany.

Nord Stream 2 is an undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany that bypasses Ukraine. Once launched, Ukraine may lose up to $2 billion in annual transit fees as well as a deterrent against increased Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, the threat of further aggression is rising as Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s border and inside occupied territories continues. According to Ukraine’s defense ministry, Russia has amassed at least 90,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders. U.S. intelligence has warned that a large-scale invasion of Ukraine is likely in January or February.

In mid-November, Germany suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2. The regulator said that Russian gas monopoly Gazprom had yet to set up an operating subsidiary that complied with German law.