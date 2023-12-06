Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News, News Feed
Edit post

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia

by Lance Luo December 6, 2023 7:45 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.

OFAC alleges Belgium-based businessman Hans De Geetere helms the network which procures sophisticated electronics with potential military applications for Russia-based end-users.

"Today's coordinated action reflects our collective commitment to enforcing our sanctions and export controls, including holding accountable those who seek to evade these measures," said Treasury officer Brian E. Nelson.

OFAC says it will "remain focused on disrupting any attempts by Russia or its trusted agents to gain access to the critical inputs and technologies necessary to support Moscow's defense industry and facilitate its brutal war in Ukraine."

De Geetere runs the Belgium-domiciled Knokke Heist Support Corporation Management, Cyprus-domiciled Eriner company, and Cyprus-domiciled The Mother Ark, and Netherlands-based European Trading Technology, all designated for the latest package of sanctions.

US sanctions three companies that help Russia circumvent oil price cap
“Enforcement of the price cap on Russian oil is a top priority for the United States and our coalition partners,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:23 PM

Media: Denmark to delay F-16 aircraft delivery to Ukraine.

In mid-August, Denmark pledged to provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s, with the first batch of six aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2023 and the rest by 2025 as part of the effort by allies to arm Ukraine to repel Russian air superiority.
10:47 AM

Belgian PM: EU needs to reform before further enlargement.

Speaking at a Brussels press conference together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said that the Belgian presidency would work on a negotiating framework for the entry of the two candidate countries.
10:01 AM

ISW: Russia may soon intensify attacks in Kharkiv Oblast.

The tempo of operations and configuration of Moscow's troops in the area does not, however, suggest a major offensive "along the entire Kupiansk-Lyman line, similar to the failed Russian offensive effort in northeastern Ukraine in winter-spring 2023," the Institute for the Study of War said.
9:03 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 363,870 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 6. This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
7:36 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

A total of 52 explosions were recorded throughout the day. Russian troops fired at the border nine times, targeting the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Svesa, and Bilopillia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.