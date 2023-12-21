Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US has 'concerns' about Hungary's 'sovereignty' law

by Nate Ostiller December 21, 2023 10:07 AM 2 min read
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matt Miller speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing at the State Department in Washington, United States, May 22, 2023. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. State Department released a statement expressing concern about Hungary's adoption of a "Sovereign Defense Authority" law that contains "draconian" provisions that could be used to degrade civil liberties, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Dec. 20.

The law, which was passed by Hungary's parliament on Dec. 12, establishes an independent authority to prevent perceived political interference and issue punishments for alleged foreign financing of Hungarian political campaigns.

Some critics of the law have compared it to the so-called "foreign agents" law passed by Russia that requires organizations that receive funding from abroad or are perceived by the Kremlin to have been influenced by foreign entities to register.

Georgia attempted to pass a similar law earlier in 2023, but massive street protests and international condemnation led to the government dropping the law.

David Pressman, the U.S. ambassador to Hungary, said that the sovereignty law goes beyond the foreign agents legislation.

"It subjects Hungarian citizens, businesses, and organizations with views not shared by the ruling party to investigations with no judicial oversight, irrespective of any contact with or support from a foreign government or foreign entity."

Miller echoed the sentiment, saying that the law "is inconsistent with our shared values of democracy, individual liberty, and the rule of law."

Hungary has maintained a favorable stance toward Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and has repeatedly obstructed sanctions against Russia or blocked aid for Ukraine within the EU to leverage economic concessions.

Under the rule of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Hungarian government has been widely criticized for backsliding on democratic principles and the rule of law.

The EU has blocked billions of euros in funding for Hungary due to its shift in what Orban himself characterizes as an "illiberal democracy."

EU unblocks 10 billion euros for Hungary, but Orban’s support for Ukraine still unclear
The EU Commission said that Hungary had fulfilled a specific set of judiciary reforms necessary to access the 10 billion euros in funding.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:52 AM

Batumi shopping centers evacuated amid bomb threats.

Authorities evacuated shoppers at Batumi's Grand Mall, Metro City, Batumi Mall, and Plaza. The official reason for the evacuation was not disclosed, but an employee of Grand Mall said there were rumors of mines planted in the building.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.