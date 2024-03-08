US election contributor for the Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking to fill a U.S. election contributor position.

In 2024, aiding Ukraine will be among the most pressing issues in U.S. domestic politics. With pivotal U.S. presidential and parliament elections scheduled for November, the question of whether Kyiv will receive enough support to win the war remains open.

The Kyiv Independent is looking for a U.S.-based contributor to write news stories, analytical pieces, and features about U.S. elections with a Ukrainian focus. The candidate would need to have a deep understanding of both the U.S. political process and Russia’s war against Ukraine. This coverage will aim to improve our understanding of how American politicians and the general public see Ukraine, Russia, and the region, and how these issues are reflected in the election campaign.

Responsibilities:

Pitching and writing exclusive, well-reported, well-structured stories for the Kyiv Independent about the ongoing U.S. election campaign;

Proactively leading the coverage of the U.S.;

Discovering untold stories and fresh angles; breaking news.

Requirements:

Experience in covering the U.S. politics as a journalist;

Deep understanding of U.S. domestic affairs;

Deep understanding of Russia’s war against Ukraine; closely following Ukrainian news;

English language proficiency (C1-C2 or native speaker);

Devotion to the values of independent journalism.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team in an award-winning media outlet;

Busy but flexible work schedule.

Note: It’s a full-time position in the U.S. Part-time work may be available upon agreement.

Submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your suitability.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.