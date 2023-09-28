Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

The Hill: Republicans remove Ukraine funding from US defense spending bill

by Martin Fornusek September 28, 2023 9:55 PM 2 min read
The U.S. House of Representatives and Capitol Dome on May 28, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo credit: Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

House Republicans in U.S. Congress decided to strip $300 million in Ukraine aid from their defense spending bill in an effort to secure votes from their hardline members, The Hill reported on Sept. 28.

The House Rules Committee convened at night on Sept. 27 to remove the funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative from the defense spending package and instead had it stand as a separate bill, the outlet said.

The Republican Party was likely trying to secure the votes of hardline party members critical of the level of U.S. support for Ukraine. According to The Hill, the Democrats are expected to oppose the proposed package as a whole, making every Republican vote all the more valuable.

"There are some people who can't in good conscience take a vote for the (Defense Department appropriations) bill if it includes money for a war that they are morally opposed to," Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie said.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

The announcement signals a reversal of the Party's previous statements, as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sept. 23 that Ukraine assistance will not be cut from the bill.

Preserving the funding for Ukraine as part of the defense spending package was even supported by the majority of House Republicans during a vote on Sept. 27.

The Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative is meant to provide funds for training, equipment, salaries, and other needs of the Ukrainian military.

Washington is leading the allied effort in support of Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression. However, the growing opposition from the hardline elements of the Republican Party put the future of this support into doubt.

The U.S. is heading for the next presidential election in 2024, and several leading Republican candidates, including former President Donald Trump, have criticized Biden for devoting too much attention and resources to Ukraine.

Ukraine has received over $76 billion in support from Washington between January 2022 and July 2023, including around $45 billion in military and security assistance.

Oleg Sukhov: The West lacks political will to ensure Ukraine’s victory
As President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a long-awaited trip to the U.S., the White House is set to announce a new $325 million military aid package. According to reports, it will again be missing the much-desired ATACMS long-range missiles, which Kyiv says may turn the tide of Russia’s ongoing
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.