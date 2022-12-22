Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US Senate approves amendment to transfer seized assets of Russian oligarchs to Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 22, 2022 9:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Senate on Dec. 22 approved an amendment allowing the transfer of seized assets belonging to Russian oligarchs to the people of Ukraine, CNN reported.

"This amendment would allow the Department of Justice through the Secretary of State to transfer proceeds from seized oligarchs' assets or other sanctioned entities to the people of Ukraine," U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said. "It will be a godsend to the long-suffering people of Ukraine. It will be a relief to the American taxpayer… It will be a bad day for oligarchs."

The adoption of the amendment is a significant development in the ongoing efforts to hold Russian oligarchs accountable for their role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Dec. 19, Canada announced it would start seizing approximately $26 million from Granite Capital Holdings Ltd, a firm owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland explained that Russian oligarchs have been involved in the "illegal and barbaric invasion of Ukraine," and Canada "will not be a haven for their ill-gotten gains."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.