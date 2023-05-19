Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
US, Canada expand sanctions against Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 19, 2023 7:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has added 71 companies supporting Russia’s economy to a trade blacklist as G7 leaders agreed to step up sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on May 19.

Most of the companies are Russian, one is from Armenia and one from Kyrgyzstan, Reuters wrote, citing U.S. Commerce Department.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also announced additional sanctions against Russia, targeting over 70 individuals and entities.

According to Trudeau’s office, the list includes those “linked to Russian companies that provide military technology and know-how to Russia’s armed forces,” as well as family members of sanctioned individuals and members of the Kremlin elite.

Canada will also sanction 30 people and eight companies “involved in Russia’s ongoing human rights violations,” including the mass deportation of Ukrainian children.

The announcements have been made amid an ongoing summit of Group of Seven (G7) countries in Hiroshima, Japan.

On the opening day of the 3-day summit, G7 leaders agreed to tighten sanctions against Russia and expand financial aid to Ukraine, as declared in their joint statement.

The new sanctions target Russia’s ability to support its war efforts, aiming at industrial machinery and technology sectors.

Other measures aim to cut Moscow’s profit from diamond and metals export. Such a step was announced earlier today by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia, scheduled to meet crown prince
President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 19.The president is expected to speak at the Arab League summit and to meet the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for bilateral talks.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
