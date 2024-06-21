Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, US sanctions, United States, Cybersecurity, Business, Russia
Edit post

US bans Kaspersky antivirus software due to 'national security risk'

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 21, 2024 4:41 PM 2 min read
Kaspersky is displayed on a screen in Moscow, Russia on June 16, 2023. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced a ban on Kaspersky antivirus software on June 21, citing national security concerns due to the company's links with Russia.

Reuters reported on June 20 that the U.S. was to ban the software, which is used by state and local governments in the U.S, due to the risk it can "steal sensitive information from American computers, install malware, or withhold critical updates."

The company's CEO, Eugene Kaspersky, worked for Soviet military intelligence. The company has repeatedly denied allegations of ties to the Russian government.

Kaspersky describes itself as "the world's largest privately held vendor of internet security solutions for businesses and consumers."

Kaspersky will no longer be able to sell its software within the U.S. or provide updates to software already in use, the Department of Commerce said in a statement.

The ban is "the result of a lengthy and thorough investigation, which found that the company’s continued operations in the U.S. presented a national security risk."

The Department of Commerce said that Kaspersky users will not face penalties, but they are "strongly encouraged" to find "suitable alternatives." The ban will come into force on Sept. 29, 2024.

The news comes one week after the U.S. State and Treasury departments issued what they called a "sweeping" set of sanctions against Russia and its financial backers.

More than 300 new sanctions were announced, targeting a range of entities and sectors from Russian natural resources to Russian banks that have relocated abroad.

Russia, China found workarounds for payments despite sanctions, Reuters reports
After Vladimir Putin’s visit to China, specially authorized smaller banks in border regions have enabled Russian entities to set up non-resident accounts with Chinese banks, Reuters wrote.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:12 PM

Zelensky appoints new State Security Administration head.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleksii Morozov as the new head of Ukraine's State Security Administration (UDO). His predecessor in office, Serhii Rud, was dismissed on May 9, shortly after the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed to have uncovered a network of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) agents who were plotting to assassinate Zelensky and other high-ranking officials in Ukraine.
10:23 AM

Helicopter crashes in Russia's Far East.

A Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed in Amur Oblast with a pilot and three passengers on board, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on June 21, citing authorities.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.