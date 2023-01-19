Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US asks its forces in South Korea to give weapons to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 19, 2023 4:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Defense Department has asked its troops deployed in South Korea to supply Ukraine with military equipment, the U.S. military said on Jan. 19, as cited by Reuters. U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) didn't specify what equipment and how much has been requested or already delivered.

According to USFK, which has about 28,500 service people in South Korea, such a request is a part of U.S. efforts to help Ukraine with its supplies.

"This has zero impact on our operations and our ability to execute on our ironclad commitment to the defense of our ally, the Republic of Korea," said USFK spokesman Isaac Taylor.

The New York Times reported on Jan. 17, citing unnamed American and Israeli officials, that the U.S. had been supplying Ukraine with its munitions stored in South Korea and Israel. Both countries have publicly committed not to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons.

According to CNN, the United States is finalizing a $2.5 billion military aid package to Ukraine, including Stryker combat vehicles, in "one of its largest" military aid packages to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion in February of last year.

Ukraine has also asked for American Abrams tanks, but the U.S. is not expected to announce their delivery to Ukraine in its next package, reportedly due to maintenance and training issues with the tanks rather than fears of escalating the war.

Ukraine's Christmas wish list: What is needed to end the war quickly
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.