Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US announces $250 million in military aid for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek August 29, 2023 8:52 PM 1 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference at the State Department on Aug. 15, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. State Department announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine on Aug. 29, including AIM-9M missiles, HIMARS munitions, Javelin systems, and other aid with a total value of $250 million.

The latest tranche further includes 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, mine-clearing equipment, various anti-tank systems and rockets, over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, ambulances, demolition munitions for obstacle clearing, as well as spare parts, services, training, and transportation.

"Every day, Russia continues to wage a brutal war of conquest that has killed many of Ukraine's civilians and displaced millions of its people," U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said.

"Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks.  Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes."

The U.S. official also pointed out that Russia's attacks against Ukraine's ports and agricultural infrastructure are escalating hunger and food insecurity worldwide. Russian forces have targeted Ukrainian ports at least eight times since Moscow's unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17.

The U.S. announced its previous military aid package on Aug. 14, including munitions for Patriot air defense systems and HIMARS, artillery shells, and other support in total value of $200 million.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.