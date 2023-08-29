US announces $250 million in military aid for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. State Department announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine on Aug. 29, including AIM-9M missiles, HIMARS munitions, Javelin systems, and other aid with a total value of $250 million.

The latest tranche further includes 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, mine-clearing equipment, various anti-tank systems and rockets, over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, ambulances, demolition munitions for obstacle clearing, as well as spare parts, services, training, and transportation.

"Every day, Russia continues to wage a brutal war of conquest that has killed many of Ukraine's civilians and displaced millions of its people," U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said.

"Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks. Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes."

The U.S. official also pointed out that Russia's attacks against Ukraine's ports and agricultural infrastructure are escalating hunger and food insecurity worldwide. Russian forces have targeted Ukrainian ports at least eight times since Moscow's unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17.

The U.S. announced its previous military aid package on Aug. 14, including munitions for Patriot air defense systems and HIMARS, artillery shells, and other support in total value of $200 million.