US announces $150 million aid package for Ukraine

The U.S. Defense Department announced on Oct. 26 it would provide Ukraine with another military assistance package worth around $150 million.

The aid package includes air defense capabilities, artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment needed to repel Russian aggression.

The U.S. will send Ukraine additional ammunition for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), artillery, and small arms.

Ukraine's military will also receive U.S. air defense missiles of AIM-9M and Stinger types, Javelin anti-armor systems, night vision devices, and cold weather gear, among other things.

"The Biden Administration calls on Congress to meet its commitment to the people of Ukraine by passing additional funding to ensure Ukraine continues to have what it needs to defend itself against Russia's brutal war of choice," reads the Pentagon's press release.

"Security assistance for Ukraine is a smart investment in our national security. It helps to prevent a larger conflict in the region and deter potential aggression elsewhere while strengthening our defense industrial base and creating highly skilled jobs for the American people."

The aid package announcement comes a day after Republican Congressman Mike Johnson was elected as the new House Speaker, filling the seat left empty for weeks following the ousting of Kevin McCarthy.

One of ex-President Donald Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress, Johnson has criticized the delivery of aid to Ukraine. In May 2022, Johnson voted against a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, claiming that his focus lies with solving domestic affordability challenges.