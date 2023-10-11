UPDATE: Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Shelling by Russian forces on Oct. 11 in Kharkiv Oblast injured three people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported via Telegram.

A morning attack on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi wounded a 72-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man.

Shortly before midnight, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported another attack in a city district.

Syniehubov said this strike left one man with shrapnel wounds, and that a woman received medical attention due to an "acute stress reaction."

He also said the shelling damaged a house.

Two more villages in Kharkiv Oblast were also attacked in the past 24 hours, the regional prosecutor's office added.

In the village of Borova, about 36 kilometers from Izium, a Russian Tornado-S anti-aircraft missile struck, causing damage to residential buildings and vehicles.

The previous evening, a bomb hit the village of Petropavlivka, damaging buildings.

There were no reports of casualties in Borova or Petropavlivka.

On Oct. 5, a Russian Iskander ballistic missile hit a grocery store and a cafe in Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, during a memorial service for a fallen soldier who was being reburied in the village.