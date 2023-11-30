Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: Russian missile strike on Donetsk Oblast kills 2

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 30, 2023 6:02 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Novohrodivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 30, 2023. (State Emergency Service/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia’s overnight missile strike against the town of Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast has risen to two, the Interior Ministry reported on Nov. 30.

Rescuers retrieved the body of a 55-year-old man from the ruins of a residential building hit by a Russian missile, according to the ministry.

A family of three, including an eight-year-old girl, is likely still under the rubble, the ministry wrote, adding that the rescue operation is ongoing.

Russian forces launched eight S-300 missiles on Ukraine overnight, aiming six of them against Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk, and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk district.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in his morning report that 10 people, including four children, were injured in the attack.

The State Emergency Service said that five people were reported as wounded in Novohrodivka itself.

The three towns lie not far from the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.