Update: Russian missile strike on Donetsk Oblast kills 2

The death toll of Russia’s overnight missile strike against the town of Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast has risen to two, the Interior Ministry reported on Nov. 30.

Rescuers retrieved the body of a 55-year-old man from the ruins of a residential building hit by a Russian missile, according to the ministry.

A family of three, including an eight-year-old girl, is likely still under the rubble, the ministry wrote, adding that the rescue operation is ongoing.

Russian forces launched eight S-300 missiles on Ukraine overnight, aiming six of them against Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk, and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk district.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in his morning report that 10 people, including four children, were injured in the attack.

The State Emergency Service said that five people were reported as wounded in Novohrodivka itself.

The three towns lie not far from the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.