News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Drone attack, Odesa
UPDATE: Russian drone attacks against Odesa kill 1

by Olena Goncharova February 23, 2024 3:32 AM 1 min read
At least one civilian was killed in Russian drone attack against Odesa overnight on Feb. 23. (Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces / Telegram) 
At least one civilian was killed in Russian drone attack against Odesa overnight on Feb. 23, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram.

Russian forces targeted Odesa Oblast with Shahed-131/136 attack drones and also launched Kh-31P and Kh-22 missiles from strategic aircraft from the Black Sea. The missiles lost their combat capability in the air.

Air defense downed at least nine drones over Odesa Oblast, according to the military. One of the drones hit over the sea crashed into a building in the coastal zone of Odesa, causing a fire. A security guard was rescued from the damaged building.

Rescue operation continues as of 3:30 a.m. local time.

Ukraine's Air Force warned about the treat of drone attacks for Odesa, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on Feb. 22, Ukraine’s air defense downed eight Shahed drones.

Author: Olena Goncharova
News Feed

2:47 AM

4 injured in Russia's attack on Dnipro.

At least four people were injured in Dnipro as Russia targeted the city with Shahed drones overnight on Feb. 23, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.
