Update: Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures 7 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian attack on Kherson Oblast on April 6 has injured at least seven people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

According to Prokudin, Russian aircraft launched three strikes on Beryslav, two strikes on Novoberyslav, and one strike on Kozatske on the evening of April 6.

More details are being clarified.

Earlier on April 6, Prokudin reported that a Russian drone dropped explosives on Zmiivka in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast.

As a result of the attacks, six people were reportedly injured in the community of Zmiivka and one person was injured in Kozatske.

Zmiivka is located near the town of Beryslav, just across the Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on April 2 that Russian forces were changing the attack tactics in Ukraine's southern regions.

According to Humeniuk, Russian troops were forced to switch to airborne attacks in the area because Ukrainian forces had successfully targeted Russian firing positions in the 30-kilometer strip on the Russian-held eastern bank of Dnipro in Kherson Oblast.