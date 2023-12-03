Skip to content
Update: Russian attack on Kherson kills 2, injures 7

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2023 6:47 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian Dec. 3 attack on Kherson. (Andrii Yermak/Telegram)
The death toll of the Russian artillery strike on Kherson rose to two people as of 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, according to Roman Mrochko, the head of the city’s military administration.

Seven people were injured, Mrochko said.

Russian troops launched the attack at around 3:30 p.m., hitting a residential building and two local hospitals, authorities reported.

The aftermath of the Russian Dec. 3 attack on Kherson. (Andrii Yermak/Telegram)

Mrochko’s recent report, however, contradicts the one from Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, who said on Telegram that one person was killed and seven more were injured.

According to Prokudin, among those injured are women aged 35-52 years old, as well as men aged 28-46.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:59 PM

Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector.

Over the past day, Tarnavskyi said that Russian forces in the sector had launched almost 900 artillery barrages, 25 airstrikes, and dozens of assaults on Ukrainian positions. As a result of the clashes, Russia suffered heavy losses, including 423 personnel and 72 pieces of military equipment.
2:59 PM

WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran.

U.S. officials said that they believed the deal had not been completed yet but added that it was possible Russia could receive the missiles in the spring of 2024. They also said that North Korea has already provided Russia with launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles.
Ukraine news

12:10 PM

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 9 over past day.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed and another injured in Avdiivka, said the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. One person was also reported wounded in Toretsk and another in Hirnyk.
