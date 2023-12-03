Update: Russian attack on Kherson kills 2, injures 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of the Russian artillery strike on Kherson rose to two people as of 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, according to Roman Mrochko, the head of the city’s military administration.

Seven people were injured, Mrochko said.

Russian troops launched the attack at around 3:30 p.m., hitting a residential building and two local hospitals, authorities reported.

The aftermath of the Russian Dec. 3 attack on Kherson. (Andrii Yermak/Telegram)

Mrochko’s recent report, however, contradicts the one from Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, who said on Telegram that one person was killed and seven more were injured.

According to Prokudin, among those injured are women aged 35-52 years old, as well as men aged 28-46.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.