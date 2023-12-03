Russian attack on residential, medical buildings in Kherson kills 1, injures 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched a heavy artillery attack on Kherson, hitting a residential building and two medical institutions, local authorities reported on Dec. 3.

The attack killed a woman and injured four people, according to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. It occurred at around 3:30 p.m.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the city’s military administration, initially reported the attack at around 4 p.m., saying that one person was killed and three more were injured.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram that two medical institutions in the city were hit.

No further details have been reported yet.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

