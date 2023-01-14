Update: Nearly 60 people injured in Russian strike on Dnipro

This audio is created with AI assistance

Nearly 60 people were injured in Russia’s attack on an apartment building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, reported Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

Twelve children are among those injured, he added. One of the injured children, a nine-year-old girl, is reportedly in critical condition.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

The strike on a nine-story apartment building killed at least five people, according to Reznichenko.

The building was hit during Russia's 10th mass missile strike against Ukraine's critical infrastructure. The attack damaged energy facilities in six Ukrainian oblasts, according to the Energy Ministry, causing emergency power cut-offs.

In an address on Jan. 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of those killed in Russia’s latest attack on Dnipro.