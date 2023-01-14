Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Zelensky on Russia’s deadly strike on Dnipro: ‘We will find everyone involved in this terror’

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 14, 2023 8:21 pm
In an address on Jan. 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of those killed in Russia’s latest attack on Dnipro.

Russia’s 10th mass missile strike targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure since Oct. 10 hit a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro, killing at least five people and injuring dozens, including six children, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

Zelensky noted that rescue operations are ongoing as first responders are still at the site of the building hit during Russia’s strike.

“We will find everyone involved in this terror,” Zelensky said. “Everyone will bear responsibility. Utmost responsibility.”

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure with hundreds of missiles and drones since Oct. 10, killing dozens of civilians and severely damaging the country's energy system.

Russia admitted that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is among its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, targeting vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

