UPDATE: Drone attack in Vinnytsia Oblast kills 1, injures 4

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 14, 2024 11:55 PM 1 min read
An image from the site of the attack in Vinnytsia Oblast on March 14, 2024. (Serhii Borzov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone hit a residential building in Vinnytsia Oblast on the evening of March 14, killing one person and injuring at least four others, Governor Serhii Borzov reported on Telegram.

In an earlier message, Borzov said that three people had been hospitalized. "Four people were hospitalized," and "one person died," Borzov said later in the evening.

"All services are working at the scene," and the clearance of debris is ongoing, Borzov said.  

Vinnytsia Oblast lies in the central-western part of Ukraine, some 300 kilometers (180 miles) from the front line.

The announcement of the latest attack came amid an air raid alert in the region and a warning from the Air Force that Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones are moving west.

Explosions were heard also in the neighboring Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Suspilne reported.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
