Update: 7 killed in Russian attack on Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The death toll of the Russian airstrike against Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has risen to seven, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported, adding that three bodies were retrieved from the rubble.

Search and rescue operations were completed on July 10.

Russian forces launched an aerial-guided bomb against an Orikhiv school on July 9 while humanitarian aid was being distributed there. Four women and a 47-year-old man were killed on the spot and 13 people were injured, according to governor Yurii Malashko.

In total, Russia launched 36 attacks on 10 settlements in the region, wounding another person in Novodanylivka, the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration added.

Orikhiv is a frequent target of Russian attacks since the town is located in the southeastern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, close to the front line. It is also one of the staging points for Kyiv’s counteroffensive to the south.