Death toll of Russian airstrike against Orikhiv rises to 5

by Martin Fornusek July 10, 2023 8:02 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russia's air strike on Orikihiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on July 9, 2023. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
The death toll of the Russian airstrike against Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, increased to five, Ukrainska Pravda cited Governor Yurii Malashko on July 10.

"Unfortunately, we already have five people who died. Just now we got another man. Eleven received various degrees of injuries and are now in the hospital," Malashko said on television.

Russian forces launched an aerial-guided bomb against an Orikhiv school on July 9 while humanitarian aid was being distributed there.

Women aged 43, 45, 47, and a 47-year-old man were killed on the spot, Malashko reported.

The emergency services are searching the rubble as three more people may be trapped there, the State Emergency Service wrote.

According to Malashko, Russian forces continue to strike near the area of the ongoing rescue efforts, which resulted in the injury of one person.

