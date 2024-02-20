Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks, Ukraine
Edit post

Update: Death toll of Russian attack on Sumy Oblast rises to 5

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2024 2:14 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the Nova Sloboda community in Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine, on Feb. 20, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian attack against the Nova Sloboda community in Sumy Oblast in the early morning of Feb. 20 has risen to five, the regional military administration reported.

Russia carried out the attack against Nova Sloboda at around 5 a.m. local time using artillery and aviation, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram.

The strike reportedly caused a fire in a residential building. After the fire was extinguished, rescuers found the bodies of the victims on the site.

"As a result of the attack, a family has died: a mother and her two sons, as well as two of their distant relatives – a grandmother and a woman who came from another city," authorities said.

The targeted residential building was hit by a Lancet attack drone, according to regional officials.

Settlements in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast suffer from almost daily attacks due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

‘I still imagine being there:’ A trip through memories of Ukrainian cities in tatters from Russia’s war
Russia’s now-10-year war against Ukraine has affected every inch of the country, but no other region has taken the brunt of Russian aggression like Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. While the initial eight years of Russia’s invasion only affected a handful o…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:08 AM

North Korean media: Putin gifts car to Kim Jong Un.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un a car to signify their "special personal relations," the state-controlled Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Feb. 20.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.