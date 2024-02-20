Update: Death toll of Russian attack on Sumy Oblast rises to 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian attack against the Nova Sloboda community in Sumy Oblast in the early morning of Feb. 20 has risen to five, the regional military administration reported.

Russia carried out the attack against Nova Sloboda at around 5 a.m. local time using artillery and aviation, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram.

The strike reportedly caused a fire in a residential building. After the fire was extinguished, rescuers found the bodies of the victims on the site.

"As a result of the attack, a family has died: a mother and her two sons, as well as two of their distant relatives – a grandmother and a woman who came from another city," authorities said.

The targeted residential building was hit by a Lancet attack drone, according to regional officials.

Settlements in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast suffer from almost daily attacks due to their proximity to the border with Russia.