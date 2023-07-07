Update: Death toll of Lviv missile strike rises to 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of around 7 a.m. local time on July 7, 10 people are known to have been killed and 42 injured as a result of Russia’s July 6 missile strike on Lviv, according to the city's mayor.

Another woman’s body was found under the rubble of an apartment building hit by a Russian Kalibr missile early in the morning of July 6, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported on Telegram.

"The tenth body has just been found. Woman. The first responders are now taking the body out of the rubble," Sadovyi wrote on Telegram.

According to the mayor, after the discovery of the woman's body, rescue operations at the apartment building are now finished.

Following the attack, the State Emergency Service evacuated 64 people from the apartment building that was hit, where 60 residences were heavily damaged. Another 35 buildings and 50 cars were also damaged by the missile strike.

Lviv Oblast, located in western Ukraine and sharing a border with Poland, is far from the front lines. While not a common target of Russian attacks, there have been sporadic Russian strikes on essential infrastructure in Lviv since the onset of the full-scale war.