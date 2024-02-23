Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Drone attack
UPDATE: 8 injured in Russia's attack on Dnipro

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2024 5:34 AM 1 min read
A recue worker at the site of a high-rise building damaged in a Russian attack on Dnipro on Feb. 23. (Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
At least eight people were injured in Dnipro as Russia targeted the city with Shahed drones overnight on Feb. 23, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A high-rise was damaged in the attack, according to Lysak, and people might be trapped under the rubble. Seven of the injured people are currently hospitalized, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Earlier, Russian forces launched a drone attack against Odesa, hitting an infrastructure facility, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Ukraine's Air Force warned about the treat of drone attacks for Odesa, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on Feb. 22, Ukraine’s air defense downed eight Shahed drones.

Ukrainian authorities have continuously expected Russian attacks over the course of the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian military says strike kills around 60 Russian soldiers in occupied Kherson Oblast
Key developments on Feb. 22: * Military: Ukrainian strike in occupied Kherson Oblast kills around 60 Russian soldiers * US State Department: ‘We do not believe Putin has advantage in the war’ * SBU: Russian strikes with North Korean missiles have killed 24 civilians in Ukraine * Denmark signs 1…
Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
