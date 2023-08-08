Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: 7 killed, 67 injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk

by Olena Goncharova August 8, 2023 7:49 AM 1 min read
Russia's strike on the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Aug. 7 killed seven people, and injured 67, Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported on Aug. 8. Photo: Ihor Klymenko/Telegram
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported that at least seven people were killed in Russian strike on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 7. The ministry added that the number of wounded increased to 67, and includes two children, 29 police officers, and seven emergency workers.

The central part of Pokrovsk was hit at least twice in less than an hour in the evening of Aug. 7 , damaging apartment buildings, private residences, a hotel, restaurants, shops, and administrative buildings, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Rescue operations were resumed at 7 a.m. local time, Ihor Klymenko, Interior Minister, said on Aug. 8 via his official Telegram page, adding that the rescuers had to stop working at night due to high threat of Russian strikes.

Russian forces have killed a total of 1,645 residents of Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion and have injured an additional 3,939 others, according to regional authorities.

Actual casualties are believed far exceed reported numbers as current figures do not include those in Russian-occupied settlements.

Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, killing civilians
Russian forces dropped four guided aerial bombs at the village of Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of Aug. 7, killing two civilians aged 45 and 60, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.