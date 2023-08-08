Update: 7 killed, 67 injured in Russian attack on Pokrovsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported that at least seven people were killed in Russian strike on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 7. The ministry added that the number of wounded increased to 67, and includes two children, 29 police officers, and seven emergency workers.

The central part of Pokrovsk was hit at least twice in less than an hour in the evening of Aug. 7 , damaging apartment buildings, private residences, a hotel, restaurants, shops, and administrative buildings, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Rescue operations were resumed at 7 a.m. local time, Ihor Klymenko, Interior Minister, said on Aug. 8 via his official Telegram page, adding that the rescuers had to stop working at night due to high threat of Russian strikes.

Russian forces have killed a total of 1,645 residents of Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion and have injured an additional 3,939 others, according to regional authorities.

Actual casualties are believed far exceed reported numbers as current figures do not include those in Russian-occupied settlements.