Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, killing civilians

by Dinara Khalilova August 7, 2023 11:12 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian air strike on the village of Kruhliakivka, Kharkiv Oblast, on Aug. 7, 2023. (Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces dropped four guided aerial bombs on the village of Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of Aug. 7, killing two civilians aged 45 and 60, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A total of seven people were injured in the attack, according to the oblast governor.

Two civilian men and two women were hospitalized, while another 62-year-old woman received medical assistance on the spot.

Russian troops hit the village again when first responders came to the scene, Syniehubov said. Two employees of the State Emergency Service were reportedly wounded.

The air strike destroyed and damaged people’s homes, the official added. First responders are working on the spot and eliminating the consequences.

Kruhliakivka lies some 25 kilometers southeast of the city of Kupiansk, liberated by Ukraine last autumn.

Russia has concentrated its forces around Kupiansk since mid-July, trying to regain positions lost during the Ukrainian surprise counteroffensive.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
