Interior Minister: 5 killed in Russian attack on Pokrovsk, including Emergency Service official

by Dinara Khalilova August 7, 2023 9:52 PM 2 min read
An apartment building damaged by a Russian attack on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Aug. 7, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 7, killing at least five people and wounding 18, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

The central part of the city was hit two times in less than an hour, the regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

As of 9:20 p.m. local time, four civilians have been confirmed killed and three injured in the first strike, said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

The second attack killed the deputy chief of the Donetsk Oblast Department of the State Emergency Service, according to Klymenko. Another four first responders, eight police officers, and three civilians were reportedly wounded.

The attack damaged apartment buildings, private residences, a hotel, restaurants, shops, and administrative buildings, the governor added.

The aftermath of two Russian strikes on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 7, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Kyrylenko warned of the threat of repeated Russian strikes and urged residents to remain in shelter.

President Volodymyr Zelensky published a video showing the aftermath of the Pokrovsk attack on Telegram.

"We must stop Russian terror. Everyone who fights for the freedom of Ukraine saves people's lives," Zelensky said. "Everyone in the world who helps Ukraine will defeat terrorists together with us. Russia will be responsible for everything it has done in this terrible war."

Russian forces have killed a total of 1,645 residents of Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion and have injured an additional 3,939 others, according to the regional authorities.

The actual casualty numbers are expected to be much higher as the current ones do not include the casualty rates in Russian-occupied settlements.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
