UPDATE: 7 killed, 90 injured, including children, in Russian missile attack on Chernihiv city center

A woman’s body was found under the rubble bringing the death toll of the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv to seven, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported at around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Russian forces targeted the city center of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine on the morning of Aug. 19.

Among those killed is a six-year-old child, Interior Ministry reported earlier.

Ninety people were injured, including 12 children and 10 police officers, according to Klymenko. Twenty-five people were hospitalized.

"A 12-year-old girl is urgently taken to Kyiv by ambulance. The child is in serious condition," Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the missile strike impacted Chernihiv's central square, polytechnic institute, and theater.

"Here's what it means to be neighbors with a terrorist state, here's what we are uniting the entire world against," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

"A regular Saturday turned into a day of pain and loss caused by Russia."

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russian missile strike on the center of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine.



According to Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus, Russian troops likely used a ballistic missile to attack the city.

There have been unconfirmed reports in Ukrainian media that the missile targeted the site where Ukrainian drone producers were holding an exhibition.

The Kyiv Independent confirmed that an exhibition of drone producers was planned for Aug. 19 in Chernihiv, but the location was kept in secret. The registered visitors were going to receive the address hours before the event.