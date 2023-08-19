Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UPDATED: 5 killed, 37 injured as Russian forces strike center of Chernihiv with missile

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 19, 2023 12:00 PM 2 min read
Emergency Service workers on the scene of the missile strike in Chernihiv on Aug. 19, 2023. (Photo: Interior Ministry / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Five civilians were killed and 37 injured as Russian forces targeted the city center of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine on the morning of Aug. 19, according to Ukraine's Interior Ministry.

Eleven children were injured in the attack.

Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported the attack at 11:41 a.m. local time, saying that a ballistic missile was likely used.

"Here's what it means to be neighbors with a terrorist state, here's what we are uniting the entire world against," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote. "A regular Saturday turned into a day of pain and loss caused by Russia."

Chernihiv's center square, polytechnic institute, and theater were impacted by the missile strike, according to Zelensky.

There have been unconfirmed reports in Ukrainian media that the missile targeted the site where Ukrainian drone producers were holding an exhibition. The Kyiv Independent confirmed that an exhibition of drone producers was planned for Aug. 19 in Chernihiv, but the location was kept in secret. The registered visitors were going to receive the address hours before the event.

A man kneels next to the body of a victim of the Russian missile attack on Chernihiv on Aug. 19. (State Emergency Service)

The attack took place on one of the biggest Eastern Orthodox holidays – the Feast of Transfiguration, known in Ukraine as the Apple Feast of the Savior or Apple Spas.

According to the reports from authorities, some of the people injured in the attack could be going to the nearby church on the occasion of the holiday. One of the photos from the scene shows a body with a traditional church basket next to it.

The scene of the Russian missile strike on the center of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine. (Video by Suspilne Chernihiv, a public broadcaster)
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
