State Emergency Service spokeswoman Svitlana Vodolaha said that 24 people have been already rescued from several buildings in Kyiv. Rescue operations are still ongoing in the capital.

Overall, Russia killed at least 10 people and injured 60 more all over Ukraine on Oct. 10. According to Ukraine's National Police, it has been Russia's largest coordinated missile attack against Ukraine since Feb. 24.